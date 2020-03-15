|
|
Kratzer, Virgie E.
(nee Mercer), Saturday, March 14, 2020. Loving wife of the late Vernon Kratzer; beloved mom of Vickie (Bruce) Naumann; dear grandma of Eric (fiance' Katie Henry) and Adam (Angie); great-grandma of Grace; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, March 17 , 10:30 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020