Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Kratzer, Virgie E.

(nee Mercer), Saturday, March 14, 2020. Loving wife of the late Vernon Kratzer; beloved mom of Vickie (Bruce) Naumann; dear grandma of Eric (fiance' Katie Henry) and Adam (Angie); great-grandma of Grace; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, March 17 , 10:30 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
