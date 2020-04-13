St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgie Novosak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgie L. Novosak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgie L. Novosak Obituary

Novosak, Virgie L.

(nee Harrell) on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Milton M. "Mick" Novosak; dear mother of Richard F. "Rick" Novosak; dear grandma of Christopher, Tyler and Hope Novosak; dear sister-in-law of Jim Stephens; our dear aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, April 17, 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, April 16, 4-8 p.m.

In accordance with government mandates and regulations related to COVID19, only 9 people are allowed in the parlor or chapel at any one time.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now