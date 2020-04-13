|
Novosak, Virgie L.
(nee Harrell) on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Milton M. "Mick" Novosak; dear mother of Richard F. "Rick" Novosak; dear grandma of Christopher, Tyler and Hope Novosak; dear sister-in-law of Jim Stephens; our dear aunt and friend.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, April 17, 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, April 16, 4-8 p.m.
In accordance with government mandates and regulations related to COVID19, only 9 people are allowed in the parlor or chapel at any one time.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2020