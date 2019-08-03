Virgil H. Vonder Haar

Vonder Haar, Virgil H. 93, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Loving husband of the late Doddie (nee Power) for 49 years; father of 9; grandfather of 16; great grandfather of 17. US Navy Veteran of WW2, President of Vonder Haar Concrete, Lifetime Award of Honor from the Concrete Council. Memorials to Laclede Groves LSS. Services: Visitation Mon. 8/5, from 4-8pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois). Mass Tues. 8/6 at 11am at St. John Paul II. Interment Jefferson Barracks.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
