Vonder Haar, Virgil H. 93, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Loving husband of the late Doddie (nee Power) for 49 years; father of 9; grandfather of 16; great grandfather of 17. US Navy Veteran of WW2, President of Vonder Haar Concrete, Lifetime Award of Honor from the Concrete Council. Memorials to Laclede Groves LSS. Services: Visitation Mon. 8/5, from 4-8pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois). Mass Tues. 8/6 at 11am at St. John Paul II. Interment Jefferson Barracks.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019