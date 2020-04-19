Milner, Virgil of Lake St. Louis, Missouri passed away on April 15, 2020, only 34 days after his wife, Mary Patricia (Pat) of 72 yrs preceded him in death. Virg was born on Jan 17, 1924 in St. Louis and spent his whole life in St Louis & St Charles Counties except for the time he spent serving in the Navy during WWII on the USS Nashville from 1943-1946. Virgil worked for Lincoln Engineering as a machinist for 45 yrs. The last few months of his life were spent in St George, UT with his daughter and son in law, Patricia Ann (Pam) & Neil Fisher. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Amy, Justin, Aaron, Katie & Mary Ann and 18 great grandchildren who he loved dearly. Those who preceded him in death are his parents: Abraham H Milner & Ann Quinlan; and all of his siblings: June, Vernon, Ursuline, Judd & Sue. Future Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.