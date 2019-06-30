Virginia A. "Ginny" Aubuchon

Obituary
Aubuchon, Virginia A. Ginny (nee Becklenberg), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Beloved wife for 66 years of Robert C. Aubuchon. Loving mother of Robert A. (Beth) Aubuchon, Matthew (Abbey) Aubuchon, and Lisa (Chris) Baer. Dear grandmother of Catie, Sam, Ryan, Lucy, Noah, Ella, and Jaime. Beloved sister, sister-inlaw, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass at Ascension Church, Chesterfield, Monday, July 1, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Private family interment to follow at Saint Ferdinand Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019
