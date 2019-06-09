St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Bolhofner, Virginia A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Bolhofner; dear mother of Ronald W. (Elaine) and Gary S. (Kathleen) Bolhofner; dearest grandmother of Anne, Elizabeth, Jonathan, Andrew and Nathan; dear great-grandmother of Walter, Juliana, Dayton, Weston, Marlie and Collin; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, greataunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, June 10, 10 a.m. Entombment Sunset Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-4 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019
