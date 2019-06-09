|
|
Bolhofner, Virginia A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Bolhofner; dear mother of Ronald W. (Elaine) and Gary S. (Kathleen) Bolhofner; dearest grandmother of Anne, Elizabeth, Jonathan, Andrew and Nathan; dear great-grandmother of Walter, Juliana, Dayton, Weston, Marlie and Collin; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, greataunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, June 10, 10 a.m. Entombment Sunset Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-4 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019