Virginia A. Favignano

Service Information
Buchholz West Mortuary
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO
63017
(636)-532-2400
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buchholz West Mortuary
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Presentation
8860 Tudor Ave
Overland, MO
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Presentation,
8860 Tudor Ave,
Overland, MO
Obituary
Favignano, Virginia A.

(nee Ostendorf) At home with our Lord and her loved ones on Sat., Sept. 14, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Major Raymond F. Favignano, US ARMY; cherished Mother of the late Raymond Favignano, USN Sonar Tech Steven Favignano, Janine (Harry) Belli, Karen (Jack) Koeller, Kevin J. (Laura) Favignano, and Christina (Robin) Geisz; Dear Grandmother of Kristin Gassel, Kara Emerson, Steve Favignano, Jeffrey Favignano, Carley Kibbe, Chrissy Campanella, Kate Ziadeh, Colleen Willis; John 'Duke' Koeller, Kevin Favignano, Patrick Favignano, Michele Foppe, Ian Geisz and Ashley Clarkin. Loving Great-Grandmother to 18.

Services: Visitation Thurs., Sept. 19, 4-8 p.m. at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson) then Visitation Fri., Sept. 20, 10 a.m. until time of funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. same day at Our Lady of the Presentation, 8860 Tudor Ave, Overland, MO. Interment National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks, MO.

In lieu of flowers, donations to On line guest book at www.buchholzmortuary.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.