(nee Ostendorf) At home with our Lord and her loved ones on Sat., Sept. 14, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Major Raymond F. Favignano, US ARMY; cherished Mother of the late Raymond Favignano, USN Sonar Tech Steven Favignano, Janine (Harry) Belli, Karen (Jack) Koeller, Kevin J. (Laura) Favignano, and Christina (Robin) Geisz; Dear Grandmother of Kristin Gassel, Kara Emerson, Steve Favignano, Jeffrey Favignano, Carley Kibbe, Chrissy Campanella, Kate Ziadeh, Colleen Willis; John 'Duke' Koeller, Kevin Favignano, Patrick Favignano, Michele Foppe, Ian Geisz and Ashley Clarkin. Loving Great-Grandmother to 18.

Services: Visitation Thurs., Sept. 19, 4-8 p.m. at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson) then Visitation Fri., Sept. 20, 10 a.m. until time of funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. same day at Our Lady of the Presentation, 8860 Tudor Ave, Overland, MO. Interment National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks, MO.

