Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
More Obituaries for Virginia Newbold
Virginia A. "Ginny" Newbold

Virginia A. "Ginny" Newbold

Virginia A. "Ginny" Newbold Obituary
Newbold, Virginia A. Ginny (nee Ortell), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Sam; and dear mother of Steven, Carol, Nancy and Bill; grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Services: Funeral Mass at St. Alban Roe Catholic Church, Wildwood, Friday, 10:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Little Haven or Leukemia/Lymphoma Society. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
