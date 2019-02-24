|
|
Newbold, Virginia A. Ginny (nee Ortell), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Sam; and dear mother of Steven, Carol, Nancy and Bill; grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Services: Funeral Mass at St. Alban Roe Catholic Church, Wildwood, Friday, 10:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Little Haven or Leukemia/Lymphoma Society. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019