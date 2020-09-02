Taylor, Virginia A.

(nee' Majneric), God took her home Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Leonard H. Taylor; loving mother of John (Cheryl) Taylor, Genice (Steven) Hackett, William Taylor, and the late Robert Taylor; cherished grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 21; dear sister of Donald (the late Linda) and the late John (the late Doris) Majneric; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Vis. Thurs., Sept 3, 4-8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. 63109. Funeral Service Fri., Sept. 4, 11 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Funeral Service will be live streamed on Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary's Facebook page. ILO flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association greatly appreciated. For more info

