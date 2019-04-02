Obituary

Mary Virginia Bunker Cornelius, "Ginger" to her family and many friends, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Cornelius, her sister Jeanie Bunker Huff, and her brother Herb Bunker. She is survived by daughters Jeanie (Clark) Davis and the Rev. Lindy (Michael) Hardwick; her brother William H. (Darleen) Bunker; grandchildren Andrew (Jenny) Davis, Ginger (Padraic) O'Donnell, Ted Davis, and Julia and Molly Hardwick; great-grandchildren Lillian, Owen, and Caroline Davis; sisters-in-law Jo Bunker and Linda (Herb) Dempsey; nieces, and nephews.

Ginger was born February 3, 1930 in Canton, Missouri to Herb and Margaret Bunker. Her father was a four-letter athlete and later football coach at the University of Missouri – Columbia. Ginger met Bill at the University, where they both graduated. They were married in 1953 and moved to St. Louis soon after Bill completed service in the U.S. Army in Europe. He went on to become a partner with Price Waterhouse and later Chairman, President, and CEO of Union Electric Company, now Ameren Corporation.

Ginger was a strong leader in many community organizations as an officer, board member, and volunteer. These included Emergency Children's Home (ECHO), P.E.O., Variety the Children's Charity of St. Louis, The , Girls Inc., St. Luke's Hospital, Saint Louis Art Museum, and St. Peter's Episcopal Church. Among other tributes, she was honored to be named a St. Louis Woman of Achievement and Variety Woman of the Year. She enjoyed tennis, golf, musical theatre, and many other activities with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ginger drew people to her with her warmth, grace, and generous spirit. She brightened any room, made everyone feel truly special, and remembered names forever. Her family is grateful to the people of One McKnight Place, St. Luke's Hospital, McKnight Place Extended Care, and St. Luke's Hospice Services for their compassionate care.

Services: A memorial Eucharist and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 110 North Warson Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, the Saint Louis Art Museum, or St. Luke's Hospital. Funeral Home Lupton Chapel - St. Louis

7233 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis , MO 63130

