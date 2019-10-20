Holyfield, Virginia B.

departed this life October 14, 2019, days before reaching the age of 105. Precious and treasured daughter of the late Charles and Emma (nee Snyder) Barrioz, much loved and devoted wife of the late Tilford P. Holyfield, cherished and loving mother to Margaret (Maurice Meslans), Charles (Bonny), and Robert (Elizabeth) Holyfield, dear and proud grandmother to Julia (Warren) Joyce, trusted friend and independent spirit.

A graduate of Harris Teacher's College, she for many years taught elementary school and later yoga, while giving her children a rich and incredible childhood.

The family wishes to thank the many devoted and loving staff members of Marymount Manor and Alternative Hospice for their care and service.

Memorial donations appreciated to Operation Food Search at 1644 Lotsie Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132 (because in a country as rich as ours no one should go hungry, especially our children), or a .

