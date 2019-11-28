St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Virginia "Ginny" Boll

Virginia "Ginny" Boll Obituary

Boll, Virginia 'Ginny'

(nee Hanff) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Boll; loving mother of Patricia (Bob) Kistler, Lin (Bob) Neff and Dave (Beth) Boll; dearest grandmother of Julia, Rob, Laura, David, Ellen, Sarah and Adam; dear great-grandmother of Braden, Tristan, Henry and Ellie; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, November 30, 9:00 a.m. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, contributions to . Visitation Friday, 6-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019
