Boll, Virginia 'Ginny'
(nee Hanff) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Boll; loving mother of Patricia (Bob) Kistler, Lin (Bob) Neff and Dave (Beth) Boll; dearest grandmother of Julia, Rob, Laura, David, Ellen, Sarah and Adam; dear great-grandmother of Braden, Tristan, Henry and Ellie; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, November 30, 9:00 a.m. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, contributions to . Visitation Friday, 6-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019