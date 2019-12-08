Hufker, Virginia

Virginia C. Hufker, age 79, died peacefully on November 13th, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born on November 12, 1940, the second child of Nathaniel and Mary (Gartland) Treat who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Dr. William J. Hufker Jr., who died July 14, 2016. She is survived by their three children of whom she is most proud: W. John Hufker III, Sheila Hufker Tanck (Greg), Teresa Hufker Walloch (Colby), and four grandchildren, Evan and Bradley Tanck, and Lily and Mia Walloch. Spending time with her children was her greatest joy. Also surviving are 7 siblings: Barbara McElroy (King dec.), Kathleen Treat, Margaret McKenzie (Michael, dec.), Dennis Treat (Kerrie), Richard Treat (Jenny), Robert Treat (Kathleen), and Patricia Moreland (Greg). Along with sisters-in-law Sister Rosemary Hufker, SSND, PhD, and Dr. Geraldine Hufker, PhD, and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, all of whom contributed to a wonderful family life. She received her undergraduate degree in Education from Maryville College of the Sacred Heart, and her Master's Degree, also in Education, from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL. Throughout her adult life, Ginny was actively involved in John XXIII, a Christian Life Community; a bridge club for 50 years, which she did not like to miss; a sewing brunch of over a decade which she thoroughly enjoyed as well. She so looked forward to every meeting of these groups and a bunco club for many years. She treasured those friendships. Ginny loved to travel. Her adventures reached each corner of our beautiful country and touched down around the globe. She was also an active member in SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, IL, ministries, until her health prevented it.

Memorials may be made to:

School Sisters of Notre Dame, 320 E. Ripa Ave., St. Louis, MO, 63125, SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 207 Vandalia St., Collinsville, IL, 62234.

Services: Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday December 14, 2019 at SS Peter and Paul Church, Collinsville, IL. Visitation with family will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with Mass at 10:30.