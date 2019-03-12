|
|
Linsin, Virginia C. (nee Schroeder), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Russell J. Linsin; dear mother of Russell S. Linsin, Carol (Bernard) Eschbacher and Lawrence (Cathy) Linsin; dear grandmother of 6; and greatgrandmother of 4; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, March 15, 1 p.m. Inter ment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019