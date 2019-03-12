St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Linsin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia C. Linsin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia C. Linsin Obituary
Linsin, Virginia C. (nee Schroeder), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Russell J. Linsin; dear mother of Russell S. Linsin, Carol (Bernard) Eschbacher and Lawrence (Cathy) Linsin; dear grandmother of 6; and greatgrandmother of 4; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, March 15, 1 p.m. Inter ment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now