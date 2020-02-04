St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
Virginia C. Rabbitt

Virginia C. Rabbitt Obituary

Rabbitt, Virginia C.

(nee Devine) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas D. Rabbitt; dear mother of Mary Ann (John) Callen, Margaret (James) Saai and the late Thomas F. (surviving Lynn) Rabbitt; dear grandmother of Michele, Danielle, Kristen, Mark (Laura), Angela (Eric), Isaac (Anita), Lauren and Theresa; dearest friend of Jane McInnis; our dear great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Special thank you to caregivers Hanifah, Gloria and Regina.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Mon., Feb. 10, 9 a.m. to St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Int. J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Covenant House or Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital appreciated. Vis. Sun. 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020
