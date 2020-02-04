|
Rabbitt, Virginia C.
(nee Devine) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas D. Rabbitt; dear mother of Mary Ann (John) Callen, Margaret (James) Saai and the late Thomas F. (surviving Lynn) Rabbitt; dear grandmother of Michele, Danielle, Kristen, Mark (Laura), Angela (Eric), Isaac (Anita), Lauren and Theresa; dearest friend of Jane McInnis; our dear great-grandmother, aunt and friend.
Special thank you to caregivers Hanifah, Gloria and Regina.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Mon., Feb. 10, 9 a.m. to St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Int. J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Covenant House or Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital appreciated. Vis. Sun. 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020