Virginia "Ginger" Carter
Carter, Virginia "Ginger"

(nee Burr), passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Wife of the late James "Jim" B. Carter. Loving mother of Wendy, Daryl, Bruce, Burr and Bill. Grandmother of 11. Great grandmother of 3. Artist, teacher, quilter, player of tennis and bridge, volunteer at St. Louis Art Museum.

Services: Please visit Schrader.com for more information and to sign the family's on-line guestbook.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2020.
