Carter, Virginia "Ginger"

(nee Burr), passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Wife of the late James "Jim" B. Carter. Loving mother of Wendy, Daryl, Bruce, Burr and Bill. Grandmother of 11. Great grandmother of 3. Artist, teacher, quilter, player of tennis and bridge, volunteer at St. Louis Art Museum.

