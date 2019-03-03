St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia D. (Daniels) Bailey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia D. (Daniels) Bailey Obituary
Bailey, Virginia D. (nee Daniels), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Louis C. Bailey, her parents Guy and Ann (Braley) Daniels, and sister Dulcie Valusek. She is survived by her children Jane (Brad) Brown, Linda (Gregg) Meyer, and Dick (Gina) Bailey. She will be forever special to her grandchildren: Bryan, Sara, Wes, Kayla, Jacob, Kristen, and Kyle; and great- grandchildren: Jonah, Benji, and Natalie. Loved by her extended family and a multitude of friends, her positive spirit and quiet strength will be greatly missed. Services: A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on March 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Kirkwood United Methodist Church, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you contribute to a in Virginia's memory. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now