Bailey, Virginia D. (nee Daniels), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Louis C. Bailey, her parents Guy and Ann (Braley) Daniels, and sister Dulcie Valusek. She is survived by her children Jane (Brad) Brown, Linda (Gregg) Meyer, and Dick (Gina) Bailey. She will be forever special to her grandchildren: Bryan, Sara, Wes, Kayla, Jacob, Kristen, and Kyle; and great- grandchildren: Jonah, Benji, and Natalie. Loved by her extended family and a multitude of friends, her positive spirit and quiet strength will be greatly missed. Services: A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on March 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Kirkwood United Methodist Church, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you contribute to a in Virginia's memory. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019