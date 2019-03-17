Drazich, Virginia (nee Matejcic) passed peacefully, at age 95, on March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Tom Drazich, loving mother of Dennis (Mary surviving), and Sharon Brouk; cherished grandmother of Tim Brouk, Doug, Ann, and Tom Drazich; great-grandmother of Mari, Sean and Lucy Drazich. Dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Monday, March 18, 2019 at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church, visitation from 9-10 a.m., funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. John L. Ziegenhein South County Chapel service.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019