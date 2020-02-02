St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Virginia "Ginny" Duffy

Virginia "Ginny" Duffy Obituary

Duffy, Virginia "Ginny"

98, passed peacefully on January 21, 2020, following a long and well lived life.

Services: Please join the family for a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 8 at 11 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, preceded by visitation at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please remember the MO Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Avenue, St Louis, MO 63110 or Alpha Chi Omega Foundation, c/o Eve Kampmeinert, 1664 Forest Hills Drive, St. Charles, MO 63303. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
