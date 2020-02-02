|
|
Duffy, Virginia "Ginny"
98, passed peacefully on January 21, 2020, following a long and well lived life.
Services: Please join the family for a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 8 at 11 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, preceded by visitation at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please remember the MO Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Avenue, St Louis, MO 63110 or Alpha Chi Omega Foundation, c/o Eve Kampmeinert, 1664 Forest Hills Drive, St. Charles, MO 63303. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020