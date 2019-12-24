Exler, Virginia E. "Ginny"

entered into rest peacefully on Saturday December 21, 2019, at the age of 88. Wife of 10 years to Thomas Exler; loving mother of Annette and Andrea Trantanella; beloved stepmother of Steve, Jane, Linda and Thomas; beloved grandmother of Nicholas Trantanella-Hayes, Sam Chapin and Vincent Trantanella; dear sister of Jeanette Marxer-Boehm and aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Virginia loved the Catholic Church, and entertaining family & friends. She will be truly missed and loved.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Virginia to Mother of Perpetual Help Activity Dept. 7609 Watson Road, St. Louis, MO 63119 or SSM Home Hospice.

Services: Funeral Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes 7027 Gravois Ave. St. Louis, MO 63116. Visitation Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes 7027 Gravois Ave, St. Louis, MO 63116. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.