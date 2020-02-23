|
Westfall, Virginia G. "Gingy"
passed away on Thursday, February 20th, 2020. She was born in Keyser, West Virginia on May 6th, 1937. She is the daughter of Lt. Col. Robert, and Maci Karickhoff. She earned an AB in Medical Technology from Alderson-Broaddus University (Phillipi, West Virginia) and an MS in Pharmacology at West Virginia University in 1961 where she met her husband of 59 years, Dr. Thomas C. Westfall. She worked as a Research Assistant at West Virginia University, Karolinska Institute of Stockholm, Sweden, and the University of Virginia. She and her husband lived in Stockholm, Sweden from 1963-1964 and Paris, France from 1974-1975. She traveled extensively with her husband on his scientific and academic trips throughout Europe, Japan, Mexico, and in the United States. She came to St. Louis in 1979 and resided in Webster Groves with her family. She loved gardening, playing bridge with her friends, and taking care of her many dogs (Kerry, Mike, Breagh and Liffy.) She especially loved her granddaughters and watching them grow into beautiful young ladies. She is survived by her husband, Tom (Webster Groves, MO.) Son, Sean Michael (St. Louis, MO.), her favorite daughter, Kathleen Westfall (High Ridge, MO), granddaughters, Brianna Brown and Catherine Spear, Son in law, Matthew Brown, and daughter in law Donna Spear, two sisters, Betty Smith (Glenville, W.V.); and Susie Core (Elkins, W.V.), brother Tom Karickhoff (Fairmount, W.V.), two brother in laws, Marty Westfall, (Columbus, Ohio) and Dr. David Westfall, (Reno, Nevada), sister in law ( Mary Ann Erdos, ( Murraysville, Pennsylvania) and their spouses, Smitty, Mary, Dottie, Shirley, Tom, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services: Visitation: Fri., Feb. 28th, from 4-8pm at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood. Funeral service at Bopp Chapel, Sat., Feb. 29th, at 11 a.m., followed by interment at St. Paul Churchyard. Boppchapel.com