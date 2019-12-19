Gayou, Virginia

Saturday, December 14, 2019. Fortified with the Sacraments of the sick. Beloved wife of the late Charles Erker and the late Edward Gayou; loving mother of Thomas Erker (Katherine), David Erker (Donna), Mary Erker, Martha Krausz (Gerald) and Daniel Erker (Cheryl); stepmother of Donald Gayou, Georgeanne Fox (John) and Douglas Gayou (Jodelle); loving grandmother of nine and stepgrandmother of seven.

Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immacolata on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. Family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Immacolata Church, 8900 Clayton Rd, St. Louis, MO 63117, or Carmelite Monastery, 9150 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124, appreciated.

