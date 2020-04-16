Barnes, Virginia H. Virginia passed on March 29, 2020, at the age of 96. She began her life in Columbus, Ohio where she met her late ex-husband Zane E. Barnes. Like he, she was civic minded and was Variety Club's Woman of the Year in 1983. She loved tennis and golf and was a board member and an advocate of The Women's Self Help Center. Virginia and Zane moved together across the country numerous times where she ended up living in Scottsdale Arizona. "Jinny" loved jazz, martinis and the Arizona desert beauty. She is survived by her daughters Frances Barnes and Shelley Donaho. Predeceased by her son Zane Barnes Jr., she had 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Services: No services due to covid-19.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020.