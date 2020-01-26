|
|
Duffy, Virginia 'Ginny' Harring
in her 98th year, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Harry T. Duffy, her parents, Dr. Henry C. Harring and Hulda C. Schneider, her brother, Vincent and sister Bernice. She married Harry, the love of her life in 1947 after his return from service in WWII. They were very proud of their three children, Thomas Harring Duffy (Toni), Patricia Duffy Lindgren (Nels) and Kim Duffy Johnson (Dr. Kirk), their grandchildren; Corey and Amanda Snouffer Lindgren, James and Shannon Lindgren Cooper, Ted and Ellen Johnson Serafini, Andrew and Tommye Johnson Taylor, Ginnie Johnson, Jason Hood, Michael Hood, David and Adrienne Godwin Hood and great grandchildren Paul and Max Serafini, Luke and John Taylor and Liam, Violet, Stella and Scarlett Hood.
Ginny graduated from Washington University as a Teacher of the Deaf and Speech Therapist. She joined her beloved sorority, Alpha Chi Omega at Washington U. and spent her adult years active in the philanthropies of Alpha Chi. She also had a vital interest in the Missouri Botanical Garden. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf and bridge with her friends.
Services: Please join the family for a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 8 at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood at 11:00 a.m. preceded by visitation at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Alpha Chi Omega Foundation c/o Eve Kampmeinert, 1664 Forest Hills Drive, St. Charles, MO 63303 or the MO Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Avenue, St. Louis 63110. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020