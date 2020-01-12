St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Manchester, MO
Virginia "Ginny" Herbel

Virginia "Ginny" Herbel Obituary

Herbel, Virginia "Ginny"

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 81.

Beloved wife for 58 years of Charles Herbel; loving mother of Tina (Norman Leo) Mooney, Michael Charles (Kimberly) Herbel, Christopher Herbel, Corey Herbel and the late Ray Lee Herbel; dear grandmother of Kyle, Kate, Whitney, Zach, Katie, Stephen and Elizabeth; great-grandmother of 4; sister of Clara (Elmer) Gearhart; dear friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester, Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to KETC Channel 9. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Monday, 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
