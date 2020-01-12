|
|
Herbel, Virginia "Ginny"
baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 81.
Beloved wife for 58 years of Charles Herbel; loving mother of Tina (Norman Leo) Mooney, Michael Charles (Kimberly) Herbel, Christopher Herbel, Corey Herbel and the late Ray Lee Herbel; dear grandmother of Kyle, Kate, Whitney, Zach, Katie, Stephen and Elizabeth; great-grandmother of 4; sister of Clara (Elmer) Gearhart; dear friend to many.
Services: Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester, Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to KETC Channel 9. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Monday, 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020