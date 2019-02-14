St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Virginia J. Brennan

Brennan, Virginia J. (nee McCann ), 96, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her best friend and husband of 58 years, Andrew P. Brennan. Matriarch of their daughter, Vandy Nies (Jerry, deceased); grandchildren Andrea Deadwyler (Mark), Jay Nies (Mary Koeneman, girlfriend), Bridget Bernstein (Keith), Timothy Nies (Melissa) and Philip Nies; great-grandchildren Hannah, Andrew, Rachel, Daniel and Luke Deadwyler, Noah, Elizabeth and Joshua Bernstein, and Amelia Nies; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She enjoyed family, friends, bridge, entertaining, volunteering, gardening, golfing, bowling, playing piano, rooting for the Cardinals and Blues, traveling and celebrating, often insisting that it's 5 o'clock somewhere. She approached every situation with determination to make it a good one. Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, 12:45 p.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester for 1:00 p.m. Mass. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019
