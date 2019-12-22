|
Jungclaus, Virginia "Ginny"
(nee Mertz), peacefully asleep with our Lord December 20, 2019. Born October 10, 1921. Beloved wife of the late Elmer Jungclaus; dearest mother of Roger (the late Sally) Jungclaus and Janet Jungclaus; dear grandma of David (Michelle Zamniak) Jungclaus and Barbara (Mike) Palmer; loving great-grandma of Domenick Palmer and Daniel Palmer.
Virginia was a bright, kind and loving lady with a most beautiful heart, gentle wit, wonderful smile and infectious laugh. She was hard working, strong and independent. She greatly loved family, friends, home, travel, games and music. She truly lived by the Golden Rule.
Services: Funeral services will be private. The family thanks the compassionate caregivers at Mercy South Hospital and de Greeff Hospice. Memorial contributions to Siteman Cancer Center (CB 1204, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105) or Humane Society of Missouri (P.O. Box 790270, St. Louis, MO 63179-0270). A KUTIS South County service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019