Virginia L. Bathon

Guest Book
  • "Our hearts are breaking for you all. What a blessing she..."
Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
1765 Charbonier Rd.,
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bathon, Virginia L. (nee Kellerman), 90 fortified with the Sacrament of the Holy Mother Church on May 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul F. Bathon of 58 yrs.; loving mother of Richard (Diana) Bathon, Linda (Mike) Kroeger, Christine (Keith) Mort, and the late Karla Jean Bathon and Ronald Paul Bathon; cherished grandmother of Jami WebsterHall (Mick), Jason (Lauren) Bathon, Chadler (Erin) Mort, Shaun Kroeger, Krystal (Timothy) Seiffert and Terry Bathon; dear great-grandma Ginny of Tyler, Spencer, Cooper, Ruby, Ryin, Kylie, Colyn, Ryan Lee, Emmett, Marley Jean, Olivia and Noah; sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend of many. Virginia was an amazing and wonderful beautiful lady and will truly be missed. Services: Funeral procession, Saturday, May 18th, 9:15 a.m. from Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant to St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 1765 Charbonier Rd., for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Virginia to Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Visitation 3-8 p.m. on Friday. Online guestbook www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.