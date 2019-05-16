Bathon, Virginia L. (nee Kellerman), 90 fortified with the Sacrament of the Holy Mother Church on May 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul F. Bathon of 58 yrs.; loving mother of Richard (Diana) Bathon, Linda (Mike) Kroeger, Christine (Keith) Mort, and the late Karla Jean Bathon and Ronald Paul Bathon; cherished grandmother of Jami WebsterHall (Mick), Jason (Lauren) Bathon, Chadler (Erin) Mort, Shaun Kroeger, Krystal (Timothy) Seiffert and Terry Bathon; dear great-grandma Ginny of Tyler, Spencer, Cooper, Ruby, Ryin, Kylie, Colyn, Ryan Lee, Emmett, Marley Jean, Olivia and Noah; sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend of many. Virginia was an amazing and wonderful beautiful lady and will truly be missed. Services: Funeral procession, Saturday, May 18th, 9:15 a.m. from Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant to St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 1765 Charbonier Rd., for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Virginia to Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Visitation 3-8 p.m. on Friday. Online guestbook www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 16, 2019