Blankenship, Virginia L.

(nee Schatz) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 65 years to Dewayne L. Blankenship. Loving mother of Gina (Robert) Schroell and Dewayne (Suzanne) Blankenship. Loving grandmother to Robby and Richard Schroell, Kyle and Bryce Blankenship, Emily (Kyle) Nicoletti and the late Dylan Blankenship; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Chapel Hill – Kirkwood, 10301 Big Bend Rd., from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Hospital, or .