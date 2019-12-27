Perez, Virginia L. "Virgie"

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Manuel "Bede" Perez. Cherished daughter of the late Henry "Red" & Regina Diaz. Beloved cousin of Mary Ann Rodriguez, Esther (the late Morris) Nassif, Mary (the late Oscar) & Tommy Garcia, the late Andy & Joan Gonzalez, Linda (Frank) Monaco, and the late Butch(Rita) Gonzalez. Our dear "Grandma", "Great-Grandma", friend & neighbor.

Services: Visitation on Sat. Dec. 28, 2019 12-2 p.m. at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road. Memorial service immediately following. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.