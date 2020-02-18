|
Zink, Virginia L. "Ginny"
(nee Wolf) Entered Jesus' loving arms, on February 16, 2020. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church. Virginia was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Edward J. Zink, brother William Wolf and sweet granddaughter Melissa Zink. She is survived by her dear sister Ruth Ann (Frank) Balfay; dear cousin Dorothy Link, and her 5 beloved children: Edward (Teresa) Zink, Gary (Pamela) Zink, Gregory (Maureen) Zink, David (Patricia) Zink and Mary Lynn Rosenburg. Loving grandmother of Michele, Eddie, David, Lisa, Ian, Andrea, Danny, Patrick, Andrew, Rachel, Randy, Jason, Marah and spouses; great-grandmother to 20 children. Virginia loved being a mother, dedicated wife, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She will be deeply missed.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Fri., Feb. 21, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church (4200 Ripa Ave., St. Louis, MO 63125), for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Birthright Counseling St. Louis - Melissa's Smile Scholarship, or to a . Visitation Thursday 2-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020