Bettlach, Virginia Lee

(nee' May), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late John J. Bettlach; loving mother of Steven R. (Martina) Bettlach, Scott D. (Susan) Bettlach, Chris D. (Mary) Bettlach, Marilyn Lee (Mike) Beck, Mark Bettlach, the late James Bettlach, Carol Lee (Kevin) Light, Theresa Lee (Steven) Cacciatore, Peggy Lee (Jim) Roth, and Laura Lee (Tom) Brinker; cherished grandmother of Steven A. (Laurie) Bettlach, Julia (Adam) Rossi, Brian (Carrie) Bettlach, Geoffrey Bettlach, Matthew (Amber) Bettlach, Daniel (Abigail) Bettlach, Nicole (Andrew) Schmitt, Christine (Brandon) Anderson, Andrew Bettlach, David (Danielle) Beck, Michael P. Beck, Christopher (Laura) Beck, Erin (Kevin) Graver, Megan (Ryan) Kennedy, Timmy O'Neill, John (Lynne) Roth, Daniel Roth, David (Jayne) Roth, and Abigail Brinker; great-grandmother of Allison, Sam, Kate, Bella, Mikey, Mia, Taylor, Logan, Shane, Riley, Molly, Henry, Mary Kay, James, Piper, August, Elliot, Benjamin, Edith May, Amelia, Mae, and Charley; dear sister of Rita (the late Frank) Furlong, Daniel (Melba) May, Barbara (the late Robert) Lindner, Thomas May, and the late Robert (the late Gertrude) May, Dorothy (the late Everette) Glover, Mary (the late Clarence) Finot, William (the late Leona) May, David May, and Lorraine (John) Groll; dear sister-in-law of Joan May, Lois May, the late Jeanette (the late Raymond) Helfrich, and the late Robert and Irma Bettlach; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and a friend to many in her lifetime.

Services: Visitation Wed., March 11, 3-8pm at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary 6464 Chippewa 63109. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Thurs., March 12, at 11am at Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church, 6596 Smiley Avenue 63139. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. ILO flowers, contributions in Virginia's memory to Catholic Charities, Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, Juvenile Diabetes Association, or Usher Syndrome Coalition are greatly appreciated.

