Virginia Lena Scholin Obituary
Scholin, Virginia Lena (nee Youngman) 89, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, surrounded by her daughters and all other family in spirit. Ginny will surely be missed by daughters Suzie (Bill) Kunderman, Marianne (Rob) Fricke and son Chris (Edie Rue). She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Ray; son Jim; her 3 brothers, and sister, and parents Lena and Adam Youngman. She was loved by her sister-in-laws, Del Youngman and Bobbie Scholin Weyman who considered her a sister; grandchildren Emma (Steve), and Jacob (Kimmy Ulmer) Fricke, Ben (Kathryn), and Jake (Kayla) Kanipe, Oscar and Forrest Scholin; great-grandmother of Aubry Wozniak, Esme and Leo Nelson, and Conrad and Leni Kanipe; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services: There will be a private family burial service. In Ginny's memory, memorials may be made to the Pacific Grove Music Boosters, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation or a . A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019
