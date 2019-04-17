Schmidt, Virginia Lucille (nee Reed), D.A.R., passed away, Sunday, April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late LTC Raymond Schmidt; dear mother of Suzan (Ray) Slater; loving grandmother of Kim (Jim) Hennessy, Chris (Mimi) Slater, Don (Lisa) Slater; great-grandmother of Jim, Mike, Andy (Arlen), and Colleen Hennessy; sister of Don (Bonnie) Reed, and the late Juanita Whittington and Roy Reed. Services: Private Graveside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Lucille Schmidt.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019