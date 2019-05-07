|
|
Dahmer, Virginia M. (nee Pruess), Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Warren Dahmer; loving mother of Russell (Marjorie) Dahmer and Donna (Larry) Mueller; adoring grandmother of Katy (Brian) McKown, Emily (Adam) Nickel, Tara Mueller and Clara Dahmer; our dearest sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, May 10 from 10 a.m. until funeral service time at 11 a.m. Interment at Sunset Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 7, 2019