Frein, Virginia M.
(nee Linneman) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Beloved wife for 63 years of William F. Frein; loving mother of William E. (Kim), Stephen (Barbara) and Christopher (the late Debbie) Frein; dear grandmother of Josef (Elizabeth), Margaret, Elise (Sean) O'Brien, Andrea, Matthew, Daniel, Emma, Ricky and Ellie; great-grandmother of Henry, Paul, and Eugenie.
Mrs. Frein was a graduate of Ursuline Academy (1951) and St. John's Hospital School of Nursing (1954).
Services: Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church (11910 Eddie & Park Rd. 63126) Monday, September 23, 9:00 a.m. until funeral Mass at 9:45 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to Ursuline Academy Alumni Fund appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019