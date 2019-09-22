St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
11910 Eddie & Park Rd.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
11910 Eddie & Park Rd.
View Map
Frein, Virginia M.

(nee Linneman) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Beloved wife for 63 years of William F. Frein; loving mother of William E. (Kim), Stephen (Barbara) and Christopher (the late Debbie) Frein; dear grandmother of Josef (Elizabeth), Margaret, Elise (Sean) O'Brien, Andrea, Matthew, Daniel, Emma, Ricky and Ellie; great-grandmother of Henry, Paul, and Eugenie.

Mrs. Frein was a graduate of Ursuline Academy (1951) and St. John's Hospital School of Nursing (1954).

Services: Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church (11910 Eddie & Park Rd. 63126) Monday, September 23, 9:00 a.m. until funeral Mass at 9:45 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to Ursuline Academy Alumni Fund appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
