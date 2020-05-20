Virginia M. Hill
Hill, Virginia M. (nee Foster), passed away Sat., May 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Hill; loving mother of Rev. Willis (and the late Karen) Hill, Barbara (Dennis) Crawford and the late Jack (Barbara Plannett surviving) Hill; loving grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 29 and great-great-grandmother of 1; beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Virginia was the owner of Hill Auto Parts and Storage. Visitation Fri., May 22, 10am-1pm at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd. Funeral service Fri. 1pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. Please share your condolences and sign the guest book online at www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 20, 2020.
