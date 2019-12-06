|
Nolan, Virginia M.
(nee Frain), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas D. Nolan Sr.; dear mother of Thomas D. Nolan Jr., Timothy D. Nolan and Tracy M. (Daniel Vinci) Nolan; dear grandmother of Francesca and Jullian Vinci; dear sister of James E. (Mary Ann) Frain, Susan (Susan Faupel) Frain and the late Jack (surviving JoAnn) Frain and Nancy (James) Sievers; our dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great- aunt and friend.
Mrs. Nolan was a member of Missouri Snowbirds, Live Wires of Union Electric and an IBEW union member.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, December 9, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10 a. m. Mass. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. Memorials to Seven Holy Founders Parish appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019