Virginia M. Nolan

Virginia M. Nolan Obituary

Nolan, Virginia M.

(nee Frain), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas D. Nolan Sr.; dear mother of Thomas D. Nolan Jr., Timothy D. Nolan and Tracy M. (Daniel Vinci) Nolan; dear grandmother of Francesca and Jullian Vinci; dear sister of James E. (Mary Ann) Frain, Susan (Susan Faupel) Frain and the late Jack (surviving JoAnn) Frain and Nancy (James) Sievers; our dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great- aunt and friend.

Mrs. Nolan was a member of Missouri Snowbirds, Live Wires of Union Electric and an IBEW union member.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, December 9, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10 a. m. Mass. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. Memorials to Seven Holy Founders Parish appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019
