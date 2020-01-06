|
|
Oliver, Virginia M.
(nee Luzynski) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry W. Oliver; loving mother of Susan (Thomas) Torretta, Sandra (the late Dennis) Youtzy and Harry 'Sonny' Oliver; adoring grandmother of Catrina (Darrell) Taylor, Kassandra (Brent) Baker, Nina (Christopher) Riganti and the late Kyle (surviving Jennifer Sly) Torretta; cherished great-grandmother of Alexandra and Jacob; dear sister of Robert (Frances) Luzynski and the late Theresa (the late Howard and Stanley) Gross-Wasyluka, Bernadine (Frank) Malyszko, Mary Anderson, Barbara and James Luzynski; dear sister-in-law of William (Glenda) Schaefer and the late Dennis (surviving Karen) Schaefer; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, January 9, 8:45 a.m. to St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to or Fisher House appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020