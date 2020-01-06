St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
8:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church
Virginia M. Oliver Obituary

Oliver, Virginia M.

(nee Luzynski) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry W. Oliver; loving mother of Susan (Thomas) Torretta, Sandra (the late Dennis) Youtzy and Harry 'Sonny' Oliver; adoring grandmother of Catrina (Darrell) Taylor, Kassandra (Brent) Baker, Nina (Christopher) Riganti and the late Kyle (surviving Jennifer Sly) Torretta; cherished great-grandmother of Alexandra and Jacob; dear sister of Robert (Frances) Luzynski and the late Theresa (the late Howard and Stanley) Gross-Wasyluka, Bernadine (Frank) Malyszko, Mary Anderson, Barbara and James Luzynski; dear sister-in-law of William (Glenda) Schaefer and the late Dennis (surviving Karen) Schaefer; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, January 9, 8:45 a.m. to St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to or Fisher House appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020
