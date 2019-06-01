Rosenberg, Virginia M. Ginny passed away on May 29, 2019, at the age of 90. She was preceded in death just 5 weeks earlier by her devoted husband of 68 years, Harry. She is survived by her children Buz (Jane) Rosenberg and Ellen (David) Sullivan; a grandson Danny (Melanie) Sher; granddaughters Julie (Patrick) Eagan and Kali Rosenberg; one great-grandchild Arlo Eagan and a wonderful extended family of 3 step-grandchildren and 9 step-greatgrandchildren. Ginny loved her family, friends, gardening, travel, and an impromptu cocktail party. She also enjoyed writing many humorous poems and songs for loved ones' special occasions. Ginny volunteered for many years for National Council of Jewish Women and the Barnes-Jewish Hospital Auxiliary, and was a travel agent at Altair Travel. Her warmth, sense of humor and infectious laughter will be greatly missed. Private family services will be held. Contributions in Ginny's memory may be made to a .

