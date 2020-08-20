1/
Virginia M. "Ginny" Schneider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Schneider, Virginia "Ginny" M.

born April 8, 1927 in St. Louis, MO and died August 17, 2020 in The Villages FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Schneider Jr.

She is survived by her children Carol Raleigh (sp. Richard "Rick" Raleigh); Charles (Charlie, Chuck) W. Schneider, III (sp. Katherine Schneider); Joyce Knox (sp. Warwick "Rick" Knox) and Laura Linek (sp. Christopher Linek); 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Virginia and Charles started Kirkwood Glass Company in 1964 and is still a thriving business today. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, golf enthusiast and has attained the rare "Hole in one". She was a "Rosie the Riveter" during WWII. She was a huge fan of Frank Sinatra. Her favorite quote was "It's five o'clock somewhere!"

A kind, generous, woman, loving woman who will be sorely missed by all that knew her. Virginia was a breast cancer survivor and in lieu of flowers, donations to https://ww5.komen.org/Donate are appreciated. Roadside service at J.B. National Cemetery on Wed., Aug. 26, at 10:15 a.m. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved