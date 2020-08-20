Schneider, Virginia "Ginny" M.

born April 8, 1927 in St. Louis, MO and died August 17, 2020 in The Villages FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Schneider Jr.

She is survived by her children Carol Raleigh (sp. Richard "Rick" Raleigh); Charles (Charlie, Chuck) W. Schneider, III (sp. Katherine Schneider); Joyce Knox (sp. Warwick "Rick" Knox) and Laura Linek (sp. Christopher Linek); 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Virginia and Charles started Kirkwood Glass Company in 1964 and is still a thriving business today. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, golf enthusiast and has attained the rare "Hole in one". She was a "Rosie the Riveter" during WWII. She was a huge fan of Frank Sinatra. Her favorite quote was "It's five o'clock somewhere!"

A kind, generous, woman, loving woman who will be sorely missed by all that knew her. Virginia was a breast cancer survivor and in lieu of flowers, donations to https://ww5.komen.org/Donate are appreciated. Roadside service at J.B. National Cemetery on Wed., Aug. 26, at 10:15 a.m.