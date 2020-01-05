Guitteau, Virginia "Ginny" Marie

(nee Bell), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Friday, January 3, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Guitteau; loving mother of Michael Guitteau, Ann (Gary) Walshauser and the late Greg (May) Guitteau and Sally (Floyd) Thomson; cherished grandmother of Tim (Lisa) Walshauser, Katie (Chris) Apicerno, Rusty (Chantale) Thomson, Trevor Thomson and Trey Guitteau; dear great-grandmother of Timmy, Riley, Danny & Molly Walshauser, Nick & Lizzie Apicerno and Tessa, Tenley & Teagan Thomson; sister of Karen Oij, Lenny Bell the late Robert Bell & Carmen (Jack) Wright; dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: At Virginia's request a private Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin, MO. Interment private at Calvary Cemetery. If you wish, a contribution may be made to a in memory of Virginia. Services provided by the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.