Herrick, Virginia Ginny Marie Killian The world lost a beautiful soul on Saturday, April 27th, 2019. Virginia Ginny Marie Killian Herrick, died suddenly at her home in Chesterfield. Ginny was born in Perryville, MO on August 22, 1948. She was a graduate of St. Vincent High School. She attended the University of Missouri where she was a member of Gama Phi Beta, Alpha Chapter. She worked for 30 years at Code 3, Inc., retiring 5 years ago. Ginny was preceded in her death by her parent's Oscar and Doris Killian. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jim Herrick; her son, Tim Evans, his wife and three children; her siblings Richard Killian of Bradenton, FL, JoAnn McCandlish, Jacqueline Harris both of Sarasota, FL., and Michael Killian of O'Fallon, MO; plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She leaves behind many good friends. Ginny loved her family and friends very much. Her smile warmed the room like a bit of sunshine. Her laugh was genuine and contagious. Most of all her friends and family will remember her heart of gold. You could count on Ginny to be your friend in time of need. She had a special place in her heart for all animals, especially rescue dogs. She leaves behind her dog Paddy, but she will be reunited with Tara, Shannon, and Conan. Ginny was happiest in celebrations with her friends and family. Christmas was her favorite. Friends and family will miss her gorgeously decorated home and extravagant collection of Nutcrackers. From heaven, Ginny will be reunited with loved ones, and she will be smiling on us who are here on earth. So every time you see a rainbow or enjoy a beautiful, sunny day, think of Ginny. Services: A Celebration of Ginny's Life will be held Saturday, May 11th at 1:30, at St. Clare of Assisi, 15642 Clayton Road, Ellisville, MO 63011. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ginny's name to the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Ave, St. Louis, Mo. 63110-1431 ( www.hsmo.org ) Or to St. Patrick Center, 800 N. Tucker Blvd. St. Louis, Mo. 63101 ( www.stpatrickcenter.org ) or to a . Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 5 to May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

