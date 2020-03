Matlach, Virginia

Virginia went to meet her Savior on February 19, 2020. She was 102 and mother of 4 boys and grandmother and great- grandmother of many. She was the ultimate Christian witness who brightened the lives of everyone she met. All loved her.

Services: Memorial Service at Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd., Fenton, MO at 2:00 PM on 3/19/2020.