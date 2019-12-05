Kammarmeyer, Virginia Nadine

102, of St. Louis, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Sunrise of Webster Groves. A graveside service at Bethel Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Virginia was born on April 11, 1917, in Farber, MO, the daughter of James Stanley (J.S.) and Nadine (Johnson) Doolin. She married Harry P. Kammarmeyer on March 18, 1936, in Vandalia.

Mrs. Kammarmeyer loved life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a loyal fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Virginia is survived by a daughter, Dooley (Dr. Forbes) McMullin of St. Louis; three grandchildren, Kelly D. (Dan) Moll of St. Louis, J. Mickey (Kerry Kinyon) Bayens of Richmond Hill, GA, and Ashley D. Bayens of New York City; and six great-grandchildren, McKenzie D. Moll of Santa Clara, CA, Alex B. Moll of St. Louis, Dennis James (D.J.) Moll of St. Louis, Joanna D. Bayens of Orlando, FL, Victoria Virginia (Vivi) Bayens of Statesboro, GA, and Buckley K. Bayens of Richmond Hill, GA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry; and infant daughter, Deborah Jane. Memorial donations may be made to BJC Hospice of St. Louis or Bethel Cemetery. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico is handling the arrangements.