Petralia, Virginia
(nee Sanazaro), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Petralia, D.D.S; loving mother of Diane Sanazaro, Sr. Gloria Petralia S.S.N.D., Joseph G. Petralia, and Carla (Frank) Gianino; dearest grandmother of Dina (Christopher) Swift, Jason Giamarino; Alissa Gianino B.S.N., R.N., and Alex Gianino; dear great- grandmother of Haley Swift; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, January 6, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020