St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Seven Holy Founders Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Petralia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Petralia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Petralia Obituary

Petralia, Virginia

(nee Sanazaro), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Petralia, D.D.S; loving mother of Diane Sanazaro, Sr. Gloria Petralia S.S.N.D., Joseph G. Petralia, and Carla (Frank) Gianino; dearest grandmother of Dina (Christopher) Swift, Jason Giamarino; Alissa Gianino B.S.N., R.N., and Alex Gianino; dear great- grandmother of Haley Swift; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, January 6, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now