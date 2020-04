Venable, Virginia R. 'Ginny'

(nee Ross) Asleep in Jesus on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Charles Venable; dearest mother of Sharon (Stephen Marino) Venable, Charles Oneal (Sherry) Venable and Stephanie Venable; grandma of John Ross and Grant Arlen Venable; our dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Memorial Service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the . www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com