Schaefer, Virginia Asleep in Jesus on Thurs, May 21, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Henry and Ethel Schaefer; dear cousin of Linda Krull, Chris Krull III (Kimberly) and Christopher Mutrux (Jean). Virginia's truly sweet, gentile, and generous spirit will be remembered by everyone who knew her. She was a longtime employee of Union Electric/Ameren. Services: A Memorial Service to be held at a future date. Interment at Valhalla Mausoleum. Contributions to Laclede Groves Resident Employee Appreciation Fund (to help employees in need). 723 S. Laclede Station Rd., St. Louis, MO 63119.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
