Schaefer, Virginia Asleep in Jesus on Thurs, May 21, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Henry and Ethel Schaefer; dear cousin of Linda Krull, Chris Krull III (Kimberly) and Christopher Mutrux (Jean). Virginia's truly sweet, gentile, and generous spirit will be remembered by everyone who knew her. She was a longtime employee of Union Electric/Ameren. Services: A Memorial Service to be held at a future date. Interment at Valhalla Mausoleum. Contributions to Laclede Groves Resident Employee Appreciation Fund (to help employees in need). 723 S. Laclede Station Rd., St. Louis, MO 63119.



