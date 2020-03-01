Bader, Virginia Sue

92, passed away on February 24, 2020. She grew up on the family's farm in Soldier, KS during the Great Depression. She married Robert Smith Bader in 1948 with whom she had four sons. They later divorced.

Sue is survived by; Douglas (Gail) Bader, of Alton, IL, Jonathan (Ann) Bader, of DeForest, WI, Eric (Valerie) Bader, of Columbia, MO, and Joel (Rebecca) Bader, of Columbia, MO, and nine grand-children.

She had a deep commitment to ethical values, human equality, and responsible stewardship of the environment. She is greatly missed.

Services: A memorial service to be held April 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia. Memorials may be made to the League of Women Voters or the Missouri Rural Crisis Center in c/o Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com