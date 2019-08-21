Schenk, Virginia 'Sue'

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sun., August 18, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years of the late Joseph A. Schenk, Jr., preceded in death by her loving parents, Mr. and Mrs. William E. Harreld and her dear sisters, Amelia Harreld and Mary Louise Harreld McKinny and her brother William E. Harreld, Jr. She was born in Carbondale, Illinois and spent most of her adult life living in St. Louis. She has been involved in many activities, most recently the Junior League, the St. Louis Club, garden clubs and many bridge clubs. She was the dear aunt of Robert E. Wilson, St. Louis, Mary Joe Buehler, Fort Myers, Florida, Nicholas H. McKinny, Santa Monica, CA, and Lee Ann Harreld Damiens, and the late William E. Harreld family of Jackson Mississippi. She was the cherished aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt to many. She lived a life of grace and style.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Mon. August 26 at St. Anselm at the Abbey, 530 S. Mason Rd. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Anselm at the Abbey appreciated. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS